Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.50 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $190.49 million and $4.50 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003101 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,307,184,357,188,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,307,502,354,074,848 with 149,504,148,720,082,592 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $6,555,978.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

