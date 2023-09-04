Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

