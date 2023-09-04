Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $161.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

