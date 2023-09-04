Aviva PLC Sells 11,006 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $422.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.03 and a 200-day moving average of $359.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $6,185,689. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

