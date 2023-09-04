Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 146.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $374.90 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

