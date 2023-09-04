Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,085 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $148,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

