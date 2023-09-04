Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after buying an additional 841,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,530,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,766,000 after acquiring an additional 222,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Infosys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.