Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $128.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.67 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

