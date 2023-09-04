Aviva PLC Purchases 259,032 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.