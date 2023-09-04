Aviva PLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,185 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 430,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $114.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

