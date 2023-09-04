Aviva PLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,618.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 177,966 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 340,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.