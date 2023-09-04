Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on September 22nd

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $103.99.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

