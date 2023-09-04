AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of AtriCure worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,099 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.