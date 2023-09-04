AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,099 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

