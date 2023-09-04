Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.50 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.