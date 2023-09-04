Analyzing Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $1.16 billion 1.65 $75.55 million $3.66 27.54

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bureau Veritas and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 2 0 1 0 1.67 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Bureau Veritas.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group 5.64% 15.96% 7.15%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Bureau Veritas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of 1,600 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

