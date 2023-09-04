Analyzing BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -9.25% -37.62% -2.35% Global-e Online -34.58% -18.57% -15.25%

Volatility and Risk

BlackLine has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

95.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of BlackLine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackLine and Global-e Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $557.78 million 6.38 -$33.52 million ($0.77) -75.79 Global-e Online $409.05 million 16.06 -$195.40 million ($1.07) -37.38

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-e Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BlackLine and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 2 7 3 0 2.08 Global-e Online 0 1 8 0 2.89

BlackLine presently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Global-e Online has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

Global-e Online beats BlackLine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include blackline cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany create functionality that stores permissions and business logic exceptions by entity, service, and transaction type thereby ensuring both the seller and the buyer of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

