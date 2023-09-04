Analyzing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and Webjet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 4 13 17 0 2.38 Webjet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airbnb currently has a consensus target price of $144.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Webjet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airbnb and Webjet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $8.40 billion 10.23 $1.89 billion $3.43 38.69 Webjet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Webjet.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Webjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 25.31% 42.90% 12.55% Webjet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airbnb beats Webjet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Webjet

(Get Free Report)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes. Its brands include Webjet, GoSee, Trip Ninja, Rezchain, Roomdex, LockTrip.com, JacTravel, Sunhotels, Lots of Hotels, Totalstay, Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, and Umrah Holidays International. The company serves retail and corporate travel agents, online travel agencies, wholesalers, and tour operators. Webjet Limited was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.