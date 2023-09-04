Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for OpGen (OPGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) recently:

9/1/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/8/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2023 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OpGen Stock Up 4.8 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13. OpGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

