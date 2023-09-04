Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for California Resources (CRC)

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – California Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,101,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 508.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in California Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

