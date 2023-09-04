American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

