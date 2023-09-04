Amcor plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.