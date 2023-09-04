Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,437 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Amcor worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.