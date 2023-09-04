Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

