Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

