Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Shelton Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1,060.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,370 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

