Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ALLE opened at $114.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

