Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,474 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $131,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,605.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $324,693.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $399,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

