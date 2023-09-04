Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 381,068 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agenus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,406,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

