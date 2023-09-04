Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.37 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Acala Token has a market cap of $33.37 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.18 or 1.00063975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04303157 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,816,266.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.