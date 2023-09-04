Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 191,548 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191,548 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Veradigm worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus lowered Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.93. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

