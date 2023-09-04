73,313 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.