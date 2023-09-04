41,024 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
