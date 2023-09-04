4,022 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $164.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.