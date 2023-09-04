3,007 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.69 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.