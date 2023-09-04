11,082 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -11.17%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

