Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.