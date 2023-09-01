WeWork Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 5th (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 5th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 4th.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WE opened at $0.12 on Friday. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WE. BTIG Research lowered WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $1,081,260.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,065,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,546,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,338 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WeWork by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in WeWork by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 247,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,947 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WeWork during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

