Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ASO opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

