Sue Rivett Buys 4,334 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £953.48 ($1,201.92).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Thursday, July 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,106 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £985.44 ($1,242.20).

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,306 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £990.38 ($1,248.43).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

PHAR stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.28) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.17. The stock has a market cap of £96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.73. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.