StockNews.com Upgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Buy

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

