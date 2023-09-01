Simon Thomas Sells 7,806 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.23), for a total value of £57,139.92 ($72,028.14).
Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance
Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £243.81 million, a PE ratio of 3,234.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 823.84. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.98).
About Lok’nStore Group
