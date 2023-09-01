Simon Thomas Sells 7,806 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.23), for a total value of £57,139.92 ($72,028.14).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £243.81 million, a PE ratio of 3,234.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 823.84. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.98).

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

