Richard Bernstein Acquires 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,690.03).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Richard Bernstein purchased 50,050 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,509.50 ($11,987.27).

On Friday, August 18th, Richard Bernstein purchased 116,944 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £21,049.92 ($26,534.63).

On Monday, August 14th, Richard Bernstein purchased 150,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,253.37).

Insig AI Price Performance

INSG stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.10. The stock has a market cap of £20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71 and a beta of -0.23. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.91 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool provides insights, analysis and engagement, methodologies, and auditable and transparent solutions. Its bespoke data science solutions offer NLP scoring and bespoke ESG ratings metrics, to enhance investment strategies.

