Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.01.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The firm has a market cap of C$120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

