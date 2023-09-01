Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.01.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
