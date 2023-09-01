Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.01.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
