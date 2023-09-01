Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.01.

View Our Latest Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.