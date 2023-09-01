Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.01.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

