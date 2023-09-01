Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lifted by HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.6 %

IMGN stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $2,602,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 27.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

