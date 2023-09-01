Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Zacks Research

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

TKR stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 over the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

