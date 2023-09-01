Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.71. 190,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 637,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,938 shares of company stock worth $2,152,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

