Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.71. 190,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 637,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,938 shares of company stock worth $2,152,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Q2 Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.