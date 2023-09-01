Piper Sandler Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $925.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.89.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $922.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.51. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

